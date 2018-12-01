PM Modi highlights PMJDY, MUDRA, Start-up India at G-20 opening session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 highlighted the flagship programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, MUDRA and Start-up India undertaken by his government to modernise the economy and promote inclusive growth at the opening session of the G-20 summit. G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri convened the two-day summit, which was attended by several world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British premier Theresa May and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

This year, the theme of the summit is 'Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development'.

"PM @narendramodi made an intervention at the 1st session of #G20Argentina on Global Economy, Future of Work & Women's Empowerment. Highlighted flagship programs undertaken to modernise economy & promote inclusive growth #JanDhanYojana #MUDRA #StartupIndia," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is a financial inclusion programme that aims at expanding and making affordable access to financial services to the last man in the row.

Since its launch on August 15, 2014, till June 27, 2018, over 31 crore bank accounts were opened and over Rs 7,92,00 crore were deposited under the scheme.

MUDRA, which stands for Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency, is a financial institution set up in 2016 for development and refinancing micro units enterprises.

It provides funding to the non-corporate small business sector through various last mile financial institutions like banks, non banking financial companies (NBFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs).