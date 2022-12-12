 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi has revived age-old historical connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Anurag Thakur

Dec 12, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

"By adding sports to this event, he (PM) has created enthusiasm among the youth and this shows the importance of sports for 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," Thakur, who is also the Youth Affairs & Sports minister said.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived the age-old historical, cultural and spiritual connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

He made the statement on the sidelines of a cultural programme at Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Banaras Hindu University here.

On the occasion, 2,500 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu are coming to Kashi, he said.

Losing or winning a game is immaterial, this friendly match will help in getting to know each other, he said.

Thakur said the pace at which Varanasi has been developed was never witnessed before.