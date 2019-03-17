PM Modi has addressed rallies, party workers in 100 LS seats in last few weeks: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to hit the campaign trail after the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10 but he has already addressed public meetings or BJP workers in over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 22 states in the past few weeks, the party said on Sunday. The party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said the BJP through a series of programmes such as 'Mera parivar, Bhajapa parivar', mega contact drive and 'vijay sankalp' rallies, has reached out to over 10 crore people recently.

While Modi has relied on rallies and addressing party workers and beneficiaries of his government's schemes through video- conferences for his campaign, party president Amit Shah has done so by holding public meetings, speaking to social media volunteers and addressing booth-level workers in over 130 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Election to the 543-member Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

Modi began his public outreach ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with programmes, including a rally, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 29 and 30 and has travelled to different parts of the country while also using the tool of video-conference to contact the masses and party workers, the BJP said.

Shah started his campaign for the polls with a visit to Tripura on January 5 and has held over 45 public meetings till March 7.

After the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission, Modi and Shah have not begun their campaign yet.

Baluni asserted that people have been showing massive support for Modi and the BJP.

"People have decided on having the Modi government once more," he said, adding that India has become "prosperous, secure and decisive" under him.