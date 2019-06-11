App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi has accepted Macron's invite to attend outreach session of G7 Summit: MEA

"The prime minister has received an invitation from the President of France Emmanuel Macron to attend the outreach session at the G-7 Summit in Biarritz as a special invitee," said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the outreach session of the G7 Summit in Biarritz as a special invitee, said a senior official on Monday. The 45th summit of the G7 group of countries is going to take place from August 24 to August 26 in Biarritz in France.

"The prime minister has received an invitation from the President of France Emmanuel Macron to attend the outreach session at the G-7 Summit in Biarritz as a special invitee," said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

He was responding to queries relating to comments of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne regarding the invitation extended to India.

"The invitation is a reflection of the personal chemistry between the two leaders, a demonstration of our deepening strategic partnership and recognition of India as a major economic power. PM has accepted the invitation to attend the event which will also include a bilateral component. Further details will be shared in due course," Kumar added.

Lemoyne is currently visiting India and it is the first French ministerial trip to the country after the Narendra Modi government assumed office for a second term.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 07:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

