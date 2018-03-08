PM Modi hails women power, invites interesting anecdotes via #SheInspiresMe campaign



Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started a social media campaign to mark the International Women’s Day 2018. In a series of tweet, the PM talked about the power of women that continues to inspire generations and urged people to highlight such women with #SheInspiresMe.

Initiating the campaign, PM Modi mentioned about Kunwar Bai. He narrated her efforts towards clean India in brief and recalled how this Chhattisgarh woman sold her goats in order to build toilets. In a further tweet, he posted a video of the time he met Kunwar Bai and sought her blessings. The women died earlier this year at the age of 106.



#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture. pic.twitter.com/eANQz01ZYE March 8, 2018





I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/Gdt5STszgr

He bowed to women power and said the nation is moving from "women development to women-led development".

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 across the globe to celebrate the achievements of women.

On the day, the PM is scheduled to visit Jhunjhunu city of Rajsthan to inaugurate the pan-India expansion of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' – a centre’s programme to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls. With this, the programme will be expanded from the present 161 districts to 640 districts across the country.

He will interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the programme and distribute certificates to best performing districts under the scheme.

The PM will also launch the National Nutrition Mission on a nation-wide basis. In an official statement released a day before the occasion, it was mentioned that PM Modi will also launch the NNM-ICDS common application software. "The mission strives to reduce under-nutrition and low birth weight, bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls and to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children," the statement said.