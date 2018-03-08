App
Mar 08, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi hails women power, invites interesting anecdotes via #SheInspiresMe campaign

On International Women's Day, PM Narendra Modi talked about the power of women that continues to inspire generations and urged people to highlight such women with #SheInspiresMe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started a social media campaign to mark the International Women’s Day 2018. In a series of tweet, the PM talked about the power of women that continues to inspire generations and urged people to highlight such women with #SheInspiresMe.

Initiating the campaign, PM Modi mentioned about Kunwar Bai. He narrated her efforts towards clean India in brief and recalled how this Chhattisgarh woman sold her goats in order to build toilets. In a further tweet, he posted a video of the time he met Kunwar Bai and sought her blessings. The women died earlier this year at the age of 106.

He bowed to women power and said the nation is moving from "women development to women-led development".

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 across the globe to celebrate the achievements of women.

On the day, the PM is scheduled to visit Jhunjhunu city of Rajsthan to inaugurate the pan-India expansion of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' – a centre’s programme to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls. With this, the programme will be expanded from the present 161 districts to 640 districts across the country.

He will interact with beneficiary mothers and girl children of the programme and distribute certificates to best performing districts under the scheme.

The PM will also launch the National Nutrition Mission on a nation-wide basis. In an official statement released a day before the occasion, it was mentioned that PM Modi will also launch the NNM-ICDS common application software. "The mission strives to reduce under-nutrition and low birth weight, bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls and to reduce the prevalence of stunting among children," the statement said.

#Current Affairs #India

