PM Modi hails SAIL for its best ever annual production

Apr 02, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 hailed the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for its best ever annual production in the 2022-23 fiscal, and said this shows that not only in steel, but also in every sector the country is moving fast towards self-reliance.

In a tweet in Hindi, SAIL said it has achieved its best ever annual production in FY 2022-23.

During the period, the company registered a production of 194.09 lakh tonnes of hot metal and 182.89 lakh tonnes of crude steel which was a growth of 3.6 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively over the previous best, the company said.

Tagging SAIL's tweet, Prime Minister Modi said in Hindi on Twitter, "Many congratulations on this wonderful achievement! This production of SAIL shows that not only in steel, but the country is moving fast towards self-reliance in every sector."