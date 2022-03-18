English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi hails positive role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

    "I have seen the positive impact the media can play. The example of the Swachh Bharat Mission is well known. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity", the Prime Minister said, inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said media can play a positive role in changing the lives of people and hailed the contribution of the fourth estate in promoting government's ambitious initiatives like Swachch Bharat Mission, popularising Yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, saying these are the subjects beyond the domain of politics.

    "I have seen the positive impact the media can play. The example of the Swachh Bharat Mission is well known. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity", the Prime Minister said, inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

    Observing that the media has also played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' the Prime Minister said these are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties.

    "They are about making a better nation in the coming years", Modi said. Addressing the programme, also joined online by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by dignitaries including Union Minister V Muraleedharan and state Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyas, Modi said in today's day and age, the world has many expectations from India.

    "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores, it was speculated that India would not be able to manage things well. The people of India proved these critics wrong," he said.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Swachh Bharat Mission
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 12:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.