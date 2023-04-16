 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi hails Make in India's global strides

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

His praise for the initiative came in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's tweet about taking a ride in a 'Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

PM Modi has praised SCO Millets Food Festival in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over the strides made by the 'Make in India' initiative globally.

Tagging Jaishankar's tweet, PM Modi said, "This will make every Indian happy! Make in India continues to make global strides". PM Modi has lauded six Road Over Bridges (ROBs) that were inaugurated for Vidarbha region Saturday.

Replying to a tweet by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the prime minister tweeted, "Great for connectivity in Vidarbha region." PM Modi has praised SCO Millets Food Festival in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace.