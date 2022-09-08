 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi greets people on Onam

PTI
Sep 08, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

This festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

This festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

He tweeted, "Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society."

TAGS: #Onam #PM Modi
