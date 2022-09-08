English
    PM Modi greets people on Onam

    This festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers, Modi said.

    September 08, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    Image: ANI

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

    He tweeted, "Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society."
