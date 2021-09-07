MARKET NEWS

PM Modi greets Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Jewish New Year

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year. Modi said in a tweet, "Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today."

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Naftali Bennett #Narendra Modi #Rosh Hashanah
first published: Sep 7, 2021 11:09 am

