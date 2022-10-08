 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

Oct 08, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad on October 8. (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on the Air Force Day.

He tweeted, "On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of 'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades.

They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters." \

 

