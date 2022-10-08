English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

    Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

    PTI
    October 08, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad on October 8. (Image: AFP)

    Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad on October 8. (Image: AFP)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on the Air Force Day.

    Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

    He tweeted, "On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of 'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades.

    They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters." \

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Air Force Day 2022 #Indian Air Force #PM Modi
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 10:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.