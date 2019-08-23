PM Modi govt has rewritten grammar of change: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government has rewritten the grammar of change, with dozens of signature policy initiatives which have brought significant improvement in people's lives and also "pitchforked" India as a global growth engine. The

Union home minister also took a swipe at the Congress, saying it has had eight opportunities to serve India with full majority governments, but not even 10 of their measures stand out for ushering in transformational change.

In an article that appeared in The Times of India on Friday, Shah said the Modi government attached importance to the business community as the prime minister has always believed that a country cannot advance if "the business community does not lead this progress".

Modi's emphasis on the role of wealth creators in a nation's growth underlines the importance this government attaches to the business community, he said.

The BJP chief cited the decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A, both of which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, to assert that it exemplify the government's determination as Modi's hallmark has been his strong-willed approach.

The government's decision on Article 370 and Article 35A, and the passage of the relevant Bills in both houses of Parliament illustrate Modi's resolve and political statesmanship to actualise the "one nation-one Constitution" principle, and lead Jammu and Kashmir into a new era of development, he said.

Likewise, moves such as demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services Tax, abolition of the evil practice of triple talaq, conducting air strike and surgical strike on terror launch pads across the border, giving one rank one pension, which were hitherto seen as difficult asks, were executed by the Modi government, he said.

He also listed among them direct benefit transfer, institutionalisation of chief of defence staff (CDS), passage of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act amendment bill and granting constitutional status to OBC Commission.

"These moves certainly make him the most strong willed prime minister India has ever seen," Shah said.