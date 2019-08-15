App
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi gives clarion call to farmers to cut usage of chemical fertilisers, pesticides

Indian farmers, who are heavily dependent on monsoon rains for their crops, use about 55 million tonne urea and phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers each year for higher yields

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 gave a clarion call to farmers to gradually reduce use of chemical fertilisers and eventually stop their usage to protect soil health. Modi, from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, said mother earth was being destroyed due to excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

"Have we ever thought about the health of the mother earth? The way we are using chemical fertilisers and pesticides, we are destroying the earth," he said, adding that nobody has the right to damage soil health.

"I have a request for our farming community...We are going to celebrate 75 years of our Independence. Gandhi has shown us the path. Can we reduce the use of chemical fertilisers by 10 percent to 25 percent in our farm lands," the Prime Minister said, adding that a campaign should eventually start to stop their use completely.

Indian farmers, who are heavily dependent on monsoon rains for their crops, use about 55 million tonne urea and phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers each year for higher yields. In addition, there is a rampant use of pesticides to tackle crop damages.

Modi said the government was committed to double farmers' income. The government, he said, has announced Rs 90,000 crore under the PM Kisan scheme to provide direct income support to farmers.

In the Budget 2019-20, a provision of over Rs 87,000 crore has been made under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which Rs 6,000 is being granted to 14.5 crore farmers annually directly in their bank accounts.

He also talked about the new pension schemes launched for farmers and small traders.

First Published on Aug 15, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Business #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics

