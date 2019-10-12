App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi gifts Xi image embossed silk shawl to Chinese premier

The shawl, with an embossment of the image of Xi in gold which are zari embellishments on bright red silk background was displayed by Modi to Xi at Mamallapuram near here.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted a handmade large sized silk shawl to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the concluding day of their two day informal summit here.

The shawl, with an embossment of the image of Xi in gold which are zari embellishments on bright red silk background was displayed by Modi to Xi at Mamallapuram near here.

The Prime Minsiter later gifted the handwoven silk portrait to Xi, which was made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society. Earlier, Modi took Xi around an exhibition on handloom and other hand crafted artefacts of Tamil Nadu, including statues of Buddha in the premises of Taj Fisherman's Cove, a seaside resort at Kovalam.

The Prime Minister also briefed Xi on the handlooms of Tamil Nadu. The two leaders witnessed a live demonstration of handloom weaving by a weaver. Xinping, in reciprocation, gifted a porcelain memento, which had Modi's image. Gifts presented to the Chinese leader on Friday included a Tanjore art painting from Poompuhar, a dancing Saraswati, a beautiful glass painting and a lamp.

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #Narendra Modi #Xi Jinping

