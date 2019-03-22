PM Modi gets Varanasi again, Amit Shah to make LS debut: Full list of BJP's 184 candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again contest the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi while Smriti Irani will reprise her electoral battle with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Senior BJP leader JP Nadda on March 21 announced the party's first list of 184 candidates for the general election. The list was released following three marathon meetings of BJP's central election committee (CEC) on March 16, 19 and 20, held under the presidentship of party chief Amit Shah.

The party’s veteran leader LK Advani made way for Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar, a seat where Advani won five times. Shah will now make his Lok Sabha poll debut from the seat.

The list contains names of various sitting MPs such as Hema Malini, Mahesh Sharma, Kiren Rijiju, D V Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo from Mathura, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Arunachal West, Bengalore North and Asansol, respectively.

Here’s the full list of 184 candidates announced by the BJP:

BJP 1st List Lok Sabha Election 2019 by Somya Lohia on Scribd

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23.

The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote.