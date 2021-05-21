PM Modi gets emotional, chokes up as he condoles loss of lives due to COVID-19

PM Modi in virtual interaction with doctors, nurses of Varanasi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional and choked up as he condoled the enormous loss of lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during his virtual interaction with healthcare workers of Varanasi on May 21.

"A lot of work has been done, but there is also a need to concentrate on the rural areas of 'Purvanchal' (eastern region of Uttar Pradesh)," Modi stressed. The effect of the pandemic has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost, the prime minister said in a voice choked with emotion.

"I pay my tribute to all those people who have lost their lives, and extend my condolences to their family members," Modi said, as he turned teary-eyed.

The prime minister gave a new slogan "Jahan bimar, wahin upchar (treatment of the ailing at their doorstep)" during his video conference with the healthcare professionals, saying this can bring down the pressure that the second wave of COVID-19 has put on the country's health system.

"You have contained the virus significantly but there should be no complacency as it is going to be a long fight," Modi told the doctors and frontline workers of Varanasi.

He also took stock of the functioning of various COVID hospitals in the holy city, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital which was recently started through joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.

The prime minister discussed ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.

With PTI inputs.