PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

At an event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, Modi first flagged off the the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and later another semi high-speed train linking the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi temple town in Ahmednagar district.

PM Modi interacting with the students & crew on-board CSMT - Sainagar Shirdi, Vande Bharat Train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (@Central_Railway/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455 km distance between Mumbai and the textile city in 6 hours and 30 minutes, a saving of nearly one hour in current timings.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 km distance to the temple town.