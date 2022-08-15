PM Modi flags 'holier than thou' problem, asks for how long world will 'distribute certificates to us'

Five pledges to make India developed nation by centenary year of Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the ”holier than thou” problem prevailing in the world that is creating tensions and asserted that it is India that has given the mantra of ’the world is one family’.

In his ninth consecutive speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi also asked how long the world will ”continue to distribute certificates to us” and how long India will live on such certificates.

”Will we not set our own standards? Can a country of 130 crore not make efforts to exceed its standards?” he asked. Modi said that after so many decades of independence, the way the world sees India has changed.

”The world is looking at India proudly, is looking with anticipation. The world has started searching for solutions on India’s soil. This change in the thinking of the world is the result of our journey of 75 years,” he said. ”The world is watching the way we have walked with resolve, and the world is also living in hope. The world has started seeing where the ability to fulfil expectations lies,” he said.

Modi also talked about the ”tri-shakti” of aspiration, reawakening and of the world’s hopes in fulfilment of which the people of the country have a big role to play. He said 130 crore people of the country, after many decades of experience, have seen the importance of a stable government, political stability and the kind of power it can wield in the world.

”India has shown the power of policies, how trust is built in the world for those policies and the world is also understanding it. And when there is political stability, there is dynamism in policies, there is speed in decisions… then everyone becomes a partner in development,” he said.

Modi said the country moved forward with the mantra of ’Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but with ’Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, people have added more colours to it.

Modi asserted it is India that has given the world the mantra of ’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). He said the problem of ”holier than thou” and ”I am bigger than you” has become the cause of tensions. ”We have a legacy that gives the world the knowledge of ’ekam sadh vipra bahudha vadanti’ (Truth is one but can be perceived differently by the learned),” he added.

”We are the people who have seen the welfare of the world, we have travelled from welfare of the people to welfare of the world,” the prime minister said. ”When we, who walk on the path of the welfare of the world, wish for the world, we say ’Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ (happiness for everyone),” he said.