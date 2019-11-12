App
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted their wishes on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted their wishes on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 11:07 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi

