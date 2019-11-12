PM Modi extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary



Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society. pic.twitter.com/8LLUU0a3Jg

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2019



On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad.

The life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspires us to build a society based on his teachings of equality, compassion and social amity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying it is a day to fulfil his dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society.President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted their wishes on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Guru Nanak Dev was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh gurus.