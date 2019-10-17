PM Modi expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.
Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday."Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured," the prime minister tweeted.
Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:37 am