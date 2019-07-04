App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi expected to visit Bhutan next month

The aim of the visit will be to further expand cooperation between the two countries, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bhutan next month to further deepen the already close relationship between the two countries, sources said Thursday. Bhutan has been a strategic ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.

The aim of the visit will be to further expand cooperation between the two countries, the sources said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Himalayan nation last month in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

During his two-day visit, Jaishankar met top Bhutanese leadership, including Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties with emphasis on cooperation in the hydropower sector.

Bhutan was the first country Modi had visited after assuming charge of the top office in 2014.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:53 pm

