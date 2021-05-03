MARKET NEWS

PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation

Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilising quick support for India’s fight against the pandemic.

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in India and the European Union, a statement said.

India’s ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic''s second wave was discussed.

Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its member states for mobilising quick support for India’s fight against the pandemic.

They noted that the India-EU strategic partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last summit in July, it said, adding that the leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders’ Meeting on May 8 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to their already multi-faceted relationship.

"The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership," the statement said.
