PM Modi emphasised need to solve mining impasse quickly: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The mining sector has been defunct in Goa since March last year following a Supreme Court order quashing mining leases.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on June 17 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, emphasised the need for quickly finding a solution to the mining impasse.
"During the concluding speech, the PM mentioned the mining issue in Goa and conceded that the state's economy had slowed down due to the ban," Sawant said after arriving from Delhi post the meet.
"The PM has also asked NITI Aayog to submit a report on the issue," he said, adding that the PM is expected to hold a meeting on mining during the upcoming Parliament session.Referring to the interstate water dispute on sharing the water of Mahadayi River, he said chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra, besides himself, will meet to work out a solution.