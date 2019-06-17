PM Modi emphasised need to solve mining impasse quickly: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on June 17 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, emphasised the need for quickly finding a solution to the mining impasse.

The mining sector has been defunct in Goa since March last year following a Supreme Court order quashing mining leases.

"During the concluding speech, the PM mentioned the mining issue in Goa and conceded that the state's economy had slowed down due to the ban," Sawant said after arriving from Delhi post the meet.

"The PM has also asked NITI Aayog to submit a report on the issue," he said, adding that the PM is expected to hold a meeting on mining during the upcoming Parliament session.