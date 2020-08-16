PM Modi earns praise online for mentioning sanitary pads in his I-Day speech

More than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of sanitary pads in his address on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day is receiving praise online.

During his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi touched upon topics of women empowerment and women health.

He said the Centre has managed to provide affordable sanitary napkins costing just Re 1 each to poor women through Jan Aushadhi centres.



In 6000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras we have distributed 5 crore sanitary pads at Rs.1. We will also be reconsidering the age of marriage of women soon PM: @narendramodi#IDay2020 pic.twitter.com/jSNsaE6x40

— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) August 15, 2020

"Through 6,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras, more than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time. We have worked for women’s empowerment. Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat roles… women are now leaders,” PM Modi said in his address.

In a country where there is stigma around the topic of menstruation, Twitter users praised the prime minister for “breaking taboos” and “normalising” conversation around the topic.



Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020





PM Modi breaking all taboos by mentioning about Sanitary Pads in I-day his speech. He did the same in his first speech when he spoke about building toilets. Progressive and path breaking. Leader for a reason. #IndependenceDay

— Akash Jain #ThankYouDhoni (@akash207) August 15, 2020



This is again something that only Modi could have pulled off. Speaking about sanitary pads from Red Fort on Independence day, thereby breaking all taboos surrounding it! Kudos! Credit where it's due! https://t.co/wQkfNpDaGn — Renu Dhadwal (@renu_dhadwal) August 15, 2020





First he spoke about toilets and now he speaks about sanitary napkins.

A prime minister who believes in talking about 'taboo topics' and making them a part of public discourse.

Kudos Mr Modi. https://t.co/L7p0lM4UeG

— Nandan (@gaurinandan) August 15, 2020



Sanitary Napkins available to all at Re 1: PM Modi from Red Ford on Indepddance Day. That’s what a real progressive leader does. Breaks taboos, drives change and equality. @narendramodi ji, you continue to amaze! — Mahamedhaa Nagar (@mahamedhaanagar) August 15, 2020





A word 'sanitary pads',carefully used even in the family in hushed tones...

today is being used assertively from the 'Red Fort' by Hon PM @NarendraModi

We as a Nation,are becoming assertive & confident in our expression..

— VS Anitha (@VSAnitha2) August 15, 2020

The prime minister also said his government is determined to provide equal employment opportunities to women.

"Whenever women have been given an opportunity, they have made India proud and strengthened the country. Today, the nation is determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to them," he said.