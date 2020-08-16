172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-earns-praise-online-for-mentioning-sanitary-pads-in-his-i-day-speech-5712201.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi earns praise online for mentioning sanitary pads in his I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre has managed to provide affordable sanitary napkins costing just Re 1 each to poor women through Jan Aushadhi centres

Moneycontrol News
More than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech
More than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of sanitary pads in his address on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day is receiving praise online.

During his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi touched upon topics of women empowerment and women health.

He said the Centre has managed to provide affordable sanitary napkins costing just Re 1 each to poor women through Jan Aushadhi centres.

"Through 6,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras, more than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time. We have worked for women’s empowerment. Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat roles… women are now leaders,” PM Modi said in his address.

In a country where there is stigma around the topic of menstruation, Twitter users praised the prime minister for “breaking taboos” and “normalising” conversation around the topic.






The prime minister also said his government is determined to provide equal employment opportunities to women.

"Whenever women have been given an opportunity, they have made India proud and strengthened the country. Today, the nation is determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to them," he said.

PM Modi also announced that the Centre has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for girls in India.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 04:05 pm

