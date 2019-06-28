App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe hold trilateral meeting; discuss Indo-Pacific, connectivity

The discussion focused on how the three countries can together work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a "productive" trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, and extensively discussed issues of the Indo-Pacific region, connectivity and infrastructure development ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit here.

It was the second Japan-America-India (JAI) meeting.

The discussion focused on how the three countries can together work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

Close

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

related news

The main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and working together to build upon this new concept, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.

"Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," Modi tweeted later.

"2nd 'JAI' - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable & rule-based Indo-Pacific region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.

Later, the prime minister met Trump separately.

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit.

This will be Modi's sixth G-20 Summit.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.