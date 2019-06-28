PM Modi, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe hold trilateral meeting; discuss Indo-Pacific, connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a "productive" trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, and extensively discussed issues of the Indo-Pacific region, connectivity and infrastructure development ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit here.

It was the second Japan-America-India (JAI) meeting.

The discussion focused on how the three countries can together work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and working together to build upon this new concept, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India) Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.

"Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," Modi tweeted later.

Later, the prime minister met Trump separately.

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit.

This will be Modi's sixth G-20 Summit.