PM Modi discusses COVID-19 vaccination drive with states, UTs: Key highlights

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers and administrators of all states and union territories to review the status and preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination on January 11, 2021.

Here are the highlights from the interaction:

--PM Modi noted that COVID vaccine candidates developed by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India are highly cost-effective in comparison to other vaccines from across the world.

This would have been a challenge otherwise, had India needed to be dependent on foreign vaccine candidates, the PM said.

-- India aims to achieve vaccination for 30 crore people in the next few months.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

--A priority list has been developed according to advice received from the experts and scientific community after consultation with the States.

--According to this list, in the first stage the following personnel will receive the vaccine: Health workers, from both government and private sector, Safai Karmacharis, other Front Line Workers, police and paramilitary, Home Guards, Disaster Management Volunteers and other jawans in Civil Defence, and Revenue Officials associated with containment and surveillance.

--This first stage will cover approximately 3 crore people.

-- The Centre will bear the costs for vaccinations in this round. The State governments will not have to bear any cost towards vaccinating these 3 crore people.

-The Chief Ministers expressed happiness at the rollout of vaccination.

-- In the second stage, those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or with a high risk of infection, will be vaccinated.

-- Proper mechanisms have been put in place in case a person feels discomfort due to the vaccine. This is similar to drives globally where a mechanism is already in place for universal immunisation programme.

--Addressing the major concern around administering and monitoring those who have received the vaccine, the PM said that via Aadhaar, beneficiaries will be identified as well as timely second dosage will be ensured on the Co-WIN app.

-After a person receives the first dose of vaccination, Co-Win will immediately generate a digital vaccination certificate. This certificate will also act as a reminder for the second dose, after which, a final certificate will be given.