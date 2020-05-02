App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

He assured the Thai Prime Minister of India's commitment to support the pharmaceutical requirements of Thailand, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi said he spoke with "good friend" Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed issues related to the pandemic.

"As neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural links, India and Thailand will work together to deal with the multifarious challenges posed by this present crisis," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

A government statement said during the conversation, Modi spoke about the importance of regional and global cooperation to effectively fight the pandemic.

He assured the Thai Prime Minister of India's commitment to support the pharmaceutical requirements of Thailand, the statement said.

The leaders agreed on the desirability of greater collaboration between researchers, scientists and innovators of the two countries.

They appreciated the facilitation being provided to their citizens present in each other's territory, and promised to continue such support.

During the conversation, Modi recalled his visit to Bangkok in November 2019 to attend the ASEAN and related summits, and conveyed his greetings to the members of the Royal Family of Thailand as well as the Thai people.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 2, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prayut Chan-o-cha #Thailand

