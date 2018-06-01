App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi discusses bilateral ties with Singapore PM, prez

"Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Istana - Presidential Palace of Singapore. Millennia old ties now powered by partnership in innovation and technology," said Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and discussed bilateral ties. Modi, who arrived here yesterday on a three-day visit, also called on Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

After his arrival at the presidential palace Istana, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Modi received a 'guard of honour' at the palace.

During his talks with Singaporean leaders, Modi discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He earlier visited Indonesia and Malaysia.
