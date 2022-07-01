PM Modi dials Russia's Putin, discusses energy, food security, Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over telephone. The two leaders discussed energy, food, and pharma among others.

During the call, PM Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers, and pharma products could be encouraged further and also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets, the PMO statement added.

“In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy,” the PMO said. The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it said.

When Putin visited India last in November 2021, months ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, he had brought back in focus the issue of ‘strategic balance’ in India’s foreign policy narrative and also negated all doubts concerning New Delhi and Moscow drifting apart.

The 21st bilateral summit had also coincided with the meeting of the 2+2 Dialogue of Russian and Indian Foreign and Defence Ministers as well as the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation.

(With agency inputs)