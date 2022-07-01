English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi dials Russia's Putin, discusses energy, food security, Ukraine war

    The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over telephone. The two leaders discussed energy, food, and pharma among others.

    During the call, PM Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

    The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

    They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers, and pharma products could be encouraged further and also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets, the PMO statement added.

    “In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy,” the PMO said. The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    When Putin visited India last in November 2021, months ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, he had brought back in focus the issue of ‘strategic balance’ in India’s foreign policy narrative and also negated all doubts concerning New Delhi and Moscow drifting apart.

    The 21st bilateral summit had also coincided with the meeting of the 2+2 Dialogue of Russian and Indian Foreign and Defence Ministers as well as the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation.

    (With agency inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Russia #Russian President Vladimir Putin #Ukraine war
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 04:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.