PM Modi dials Haryana home minister Anil Vij, enquires about his well-being

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij, who is recuperating in a Mohali hospital after undergoing a surgery for a fractured thigh bone, and enquired about his well-being on Monday.

"In the morning at 9:44, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned me to enquire about my well-being," Vij, who is also the state's health minister, said in a tweet.

He added that all his pain went away after receiving the phone call from the prime minister.

"...that you are so concerned about an ordinary worker like me, for this I express my deep gratitude," Vij said.

The minister later told PTI that the prime minister spoke to him for over five minutes and wished him a speedy recovery.

"He spoke to me for over five minutes. When he asked me how I slipped, I told the prime minister that I had an important official meeting scheduled later in the day and was in a hurry trying to get ready and then, suddenly this happened," Vij said over the phone.

He said the prime minister told him that he should take care of his health.

Vij (67) is likely to be in the hospital for about a week.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantonment residence while taking a bath on Tuesday. A day later, he underwent a surgery at the hospital in Mohali.

After the incident on Tuesday, the senior BJP leader was first taken to a private hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where a team of senior doctors examined him. Later, he was taken to the private hospital in Mohali.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has twice visited the Mohali hospital and enquired about Vij's health.

Vij, the six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment, had gone to the bathroom on the first floor of his residence, where he slipped and fell down.

This was the second such incident involving Vij in the recent past. A few months ago, the minister had slipped in the bathroom and sustained minor injuries on the chest.