you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi dials all neighbouring countries on New Year except Pakistan

Following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, the theocratic neighbours have remained a notable omission from the Prime Minister’s list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the New Year by exchanging greetings with the leaders of all neighbouring countries to maintain healthy diplomatic ties. He made separate phone calls to his counterparts in Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, but bypassed Pakistan.

This is not the first time PM Modi gave a cold shoulder to Pakistan. Ever since India’s ties with Pakistan began worsening, especially following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, the theocratic neighbours have remained missing from the Prime Minister’s list.

The tension between the two countries reached its peak in recent times when Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked Indian military camp in a pre-dawn attack on September 18, 2016 killing 17 Indian Army personnel.

In reply, the Indian Army carried out a pre-emptive strike on terrorist training camps in Pakistan, 11 days after the attack from Jaish-e-Mohammed, killing over 35 terrorists.

Things became worse after 40 CRPF troopers lost their lives in a suicide bomber attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

After a brief period of thaw, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the wrath of the ruling party in India once again by openly criticising the decision to strike down Article 370 from the Constitution on August 5 and splitting the state into two union territories.

According to a Mint report, while extending New Year greetings on behalf of all Indians, PM Modi laid extra stress on his commitment towards the ‘neighbours first’ policy, and the willingness to maintain peaceful, cordial ties.

The Prime Minister made sure not to leave out countries such as Sri Lanka and Nepal, where China has made deep inroads already, along with Bhutan, which they are trying to appease at the moment.

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office mentioned that Modi highlighted to the King of Bhutan how the two nations have consolidated their special relations over the past year.

Meanwhile, both the President of Sri Lanka and the Prime Minister “expressed confidence that India and Sri Lanka would further enhance their friendly ties in the year 2020”.

Another noteworthy exchange was with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as relations had soured mildly following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Indian diplomacy #Narendra Modi #New Year

