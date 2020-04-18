App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi delayed lockdown to oust Kamal Nath govt in MP: Goa Congress unit

Kamal Nath stepped down as MP chief minister on March 20 after resignations by 22 rebel Congress MLAs pushed his government to the brink.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa unit of the Congress on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed the announcement of lockdown to facilitate toppling of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

In his tweet, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar, quoted a news that appeared in a Marathi newspaper, which claimed that had the lockdown been imposed earlier, the country would not have faced the current situation.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

"Delay in lockdown decision by @narendramodi to facilitate toppling of @OfficeofKNath Govt in Madhya Pradesh exploded #Coronavirus in India. @BJP4India is responsible for rising graph of #Covid19India," he said in the tweet.

related news

Kamal Nath stepped down as MP chief minister on March 20 after resignations by 22 rebel Congress MLAs pushed his government to the brink.

On March 24, Modi had announced a three-week-long national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has now been extended till May 3.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Congress #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Goa #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.