App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi contributed more than half of WHO's global target to give healthcare coverage: Nadda

The BJP chief said 55 crore people have been given health coverage of Rs 5 lakh each under the scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed more than half of the WHO's global target to give healthcare coverage by bringing 55 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, BJP president J P Nadda said on March 7. Nadda, a former Union health minister, also said the government aims to open 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres across the country.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it will bring 100 crore people under healthcare coverage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given that to 55 crore people through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme," he said.

"It means Modi ji has contributed to over 50 per cent of the world's agenda single-handedly here in India," Nadda said on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

Close

The BJP chief said 55 crore people have been given health coverage of Rs 5 lakh each under the scheme.

related news

On the occasion, the prime minister interacted with some Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) beneficiaries through a video conferencing session, which was attended by Nadda at Krishna Nagar.

"In nearly 700 districts, through 6,700 Jan Aushadhi outlets , medicines worth around Rs 2,200 crore were provided to people at a cost of just Rs 390 crore, in 2019-20," Nadda said

The prime minister has tried to help the common man with good quality and affordable medicines through these outlets, he said. In 472 districts, 825 dialysis centres have been opened through which 5.80 lakh people have benefited, the BJP president said, adding that poor people are being provided free dialysis through 4,920 machines throughout the country.

Nadda said around 20,000 health and wellness centres have already been opened and 25,000 more are to be opened this year. In 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, only 100 medicines were in the national list of essential medicines whose prices are determined by the government, he said.

"This number has now been raised to 350 at present. A committee has also been set up so that such medicines that are important for many people are brought under the list," Nadda said.

He claimed that due to various initiatives and schemes of the Modi government, the average monthly expenditure of households on medicines has come down from up to Rs 8,000 to around Rs 1,200.

Modi's video conferencing programme attended at many places in the city by BJP leaders, including Delhi president Manoj Tiwari and MPs.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.