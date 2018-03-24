PM Modi congratulates winners of Rajya Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight congratulated all those who won the Rajya Sabha elections and wished them a fruitful parliamentary career.

"Congratulations to all those elected to the Rajya Sabha from various states and best wishes for their Parliamentary career," he tweeted.

He hoped they effectively voice the aspirations of the states they will represent.

The BJP won 11 of the remaining 25 seats at stake in the crucial Rajya Sabha biennial polls in seven states today.

Thirty-three candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed on March 15 with the BJP accounting for 16 of them.