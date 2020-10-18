172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-congratulates-new-zealand-counterpart-jacinda-ardern-on-poll-win-5978311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi congratulates New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on poll win

Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern for securing a second term in office, and said he looked forward to working together for taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level.

In his tweet, Modi said, "My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern on her resounding victory.Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level."
Current Affairs India

