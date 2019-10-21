App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi congratulates Joko Widodo for his second term as Indonesian President

"Heartiest congratulations to President @jokowi on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen," Modi tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo

As Indonesia's President Joko Widodo was sworn in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries will deepen further. Joko Widodo was sworn in on Sunday for his second and final five-year term.

"Heartiest congratulations to President @jokowi on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen," Modi tweeted.



First Published on Oct 21, 2019 02:30 pm

