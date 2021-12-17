PM Modi conferred with Bhutan's highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Bhutan on December 17 conferred its highest civilian award, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Himalayan country's National Day.



Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia@Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/HdZm5GozAR

— PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021

"Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo," Bhutan Prime Minister's office said.

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also shared a photograph of Modi when he had visited the Himalayan country in June 2020.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the head of state of the country, announced Modi's name for the civilian decoration for India's support to Bhutan during the COVID-19 pandemic

Taking to Facebook, PMO Bhutan said, "HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving!"

"Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," he added.

Congratulating Modi, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said this is "another testimony of global acknowledgement at the highest level, of our nation and our leader".

"Congratulations to Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi Ji on the announcement of being honoured with the highest civilian decoration of Bhutan, “Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo"," he wrote on Twitter.