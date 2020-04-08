App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi condoles death of veteran Indian-American journalist who died of coronavirus

Kanchibotla, who was a former contributor to the United News of India news agency, died of coronavirus at a New York hospital on Monday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of coronavirus, saying he will be remembered for his fine work.

Kanchibotla, who was a former contributor to the United News of India news agency, died of coronavirus at a New York hospital on Monday night.

"Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer," the prime minister tweeted.

"Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Brahm Kanchibotla #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

