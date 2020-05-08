App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. He said all possible assistance is being provided.

At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and  had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion.

First Published on May 8, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #migrant workers Maharashtra train accident #Narendra Modi

