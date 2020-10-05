PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping to come face-to-face for virtual BRICS Summit on November 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to come face to face with each other for the 12th summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) for the first time since the two armies locked in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Scheduled to be held on November 17, both leaders will be attending the meeting via videoconferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The theme of the meeting for this year is 'BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth', said the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India.

The Russian statement also said that "this year the five countries have continued close strategic partnership on all the three major pillars: peace and security, economy and finance, cultural and people-to-people exchanges," reported news agency PTI.

The BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world's population. The BRICS countries have a combined GDP of $16.6 trillion.

Last year, the BRICS summit had taken place in Brazilia, the capital city of Brazil. Modi and Xi also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May that has significantly strained bilateral ties.

Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said despite the current global situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the activities under Russia's BRICS chairmanship were consistent.

"Since January, more than 60 events have been organised, including via videoconferencing. The BRICS Summit will be the jewel-in-the-crown event of the Russian BRICS chairmanship, which will provide an impetus for further strengthening cooperation together with our partners to ensure the well-being of BRICS countries," Kobyakov said.

With inputs from PTI.