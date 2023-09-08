English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam

    The picture shows a brightly-lit Bharat Mandapam with a Nataraja statue installed there.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
    PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam

    PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed his display picture on microblogging website X to that of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 summit.

    The picture shows a brightly-lit Bharat Mandapam with a Nataraja statue installed there.

    Also read our Live Blog on G20 summit

    Modi changed his profile picture from that of the tricolour to his own while doing "namaste".

    The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10, with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, expected to attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #G20 summit #India
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 01:54 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!