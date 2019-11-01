App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Chancellor Merkel hold restricted meeting

The German delegation had a select group of senior functionaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday evening held a 'restricted meeting' in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle attended the meeting at the prime minister's official residence from the Indian side.

The German delegation had a select group of senior functionaries.

After the meeting, the prime minister would host a dinner for Chancellor Markel.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Merkel co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, following which the two leaders made press statements and a raft of agreements were signed between the two sides.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #Angela Merkel #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

