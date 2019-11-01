PM Modi, Chancellor Merkel hold restricted meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday evening held a 'restricted meeting' in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle attended the meeting at the prime minister's official residence from the Indian side.

The German delegation had a select group of senior functionaries.

After the meeting, the prime minister would host a dinner for Chancellor Markel.