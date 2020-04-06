App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi chairs meeting of council of ministers via video-conferencing

This is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a meeting of the council of ministers or the cabinet is being held virtually.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday via video-conferencing amidst a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. It will be followed by a meeting of the Cabinet, also to be held via video-conferencing.

This is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a meeting of the council of ministers or the cabinet is being held virtually.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing 21-day lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meetings.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #video conferencing

