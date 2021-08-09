PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level UNSC debate, recommends ‘free maritime trade sans barriers’

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9 chaired the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high-level open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case For International Cooperation”.

Calling for maritime trade without borders, PM Modi said: “We should remove barriers to maritime trade. Our prosperity depends on the active flow of maritime trade & barriers in this path can pose a challenge to the entire global economy. Free maritime trade is associated with the culture of India for time immemorial.”

Listing out five basic principles for enhancing maritime security, the Prime Minister said: “For maritime security, I would like to put forth five basic principles: 1) Free maritime trade sans barriers so as to establish legitimate trade.

2) Settlement of maritime disputes should be peaceful and on the basis of international law only.

3) Responsible maritime connectivity should be encouraged.

4) Collectively combat maritime threats posed by non-state actors (such as piracy and terrorism) and natural calamities.

5) Preserve maritime environment and maritime resources.

Pointing out that “oceans are our shared heritage and our maritime routes are the lifelines of international trade”, PM Modi said at the UNSC debate: “We want to make an inclusive framework on maritime security in our region based on the vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region). This vision is for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain.”(sic)

