PM Modi celebrates 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', calls it a spiritual journey and festival of India's positivity

During the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat" on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the radio broadcast serves as a representation of the sentiments of millions of Indians, ensuring that he remains connected to them.

He further stated that the program is not merely a broadcast, but a spiritual journey for him, and has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people. Modi acknowledged that "Mann ki Baat" has transformed into a platform for people's movements, such as 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi, and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The program has covered the real issues that India faces daily and tried to find a solution for them.

He also highlighted that the program has become an essential medium for him to learn from others, and he is grateful for it, as it ensures he is never disconnected from the people. On the occasion of the 100th episode, Modi spoke on the phone with individuals who had been previously showcased on the program for their distinctive efforts.

The ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect, with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union ministers, listening to Modi's address at different locations. The BJP had earlier announced that almost four lakh venues would be set up for people to tune in to the prime minister's broadcast.