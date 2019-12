PM Modi catches glimpse via live stream as cloud cover blocks solar eclipse in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was enthusiastic about watching the solar eclipse, which was occurring on December 26, but he could not view the eclipse due to cloud cover in the national capital. However, he managed to have a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through live stream.



Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.

Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

The prime minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun.

"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

