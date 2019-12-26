App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi catches glimpse via live stream as cloud cover blocks solar eclipse in Delhi

The prime minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was enthusiastic about watching the solar eclipse, which was occurring on December 26, but he could not view the eclipse due to cloud cover in the national capital. However, he managed to have a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through live stream.

The prime minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun.

"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about  #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream," he wrote on Twitter.

Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

