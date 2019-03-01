App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi can't leave aside his PR even for five minutes: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief was addressing a public rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he can't leave aside his public relations exercise even for five minutes.

The Congress chief was addressing a public rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.

"Our prime minister tells the media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attacks, but immediately targets Congress," Gandhi said.

"India's prime minister can't leave aside his public relations (exercise) even for five minutes. That is the difference between him and us," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader accused Modi of misusing solemn occasions to target the Congress.

"He (Modi) does the same (engage in PR exercise) at the war memorial opening," Gandhi said, referring to Modi opening an all-out attack on the Congress during the opening ceremony of the National War Memorial in Delhi recently.

Gandhi also ridicules Anil Ambani on the Rafale aircraft deal, saying the industrialist can't even make a paper plane.

Slamming Modi over the Rafale deal, Gandhi said under the Chowkidar's watch, Rs 30,000 crore went into Anil Ambani's pockets.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.