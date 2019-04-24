PM Modi calls Mamata Banerjee 'sticker didi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 took a jibe at Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee calling her 'sticker didi' who labels central welfare schemes as those run by her government.

The reason why the electorate had voted the Left out of power in West Bengal and had supported her party has not been fulfilled by her, he said at an election rally here.

TMC, he claimed, has brought more miseries to the people of the state through goondaism, syndicates and extortion.

"Speedbreaker didi is also sticker didi. She just puts a sticker on central schemes like free electricity or ration for the people to claim that these benefits are being given the state government," he said.

Modi had earlier called Banerjee "speedbreaker didi" for allegedly blocking implementation of central schemes in the state.

Continuing his attack, the prime minister said Banerjee has betrayed the people of Bengal "who gave her so much trust and respect" and the reason why the electorate had voted the Left out of power has not been fulfilled by her so far.

Accusing Banerjee and her party of trying to browbeat the saffron party in West Bengal, Modi said that BJP is not afraid of intimidation and violence.

"If it was so, BJP would not have come to power in the country and become the world's largest political party from having only two MPs," he said.

He claimed that Banerjee, who used to shed tears in Parliament seeking that illegal immigrants be thrown out of the country, is now their biggest protector.

Asserting that the Citizenship (Amednment) Bill will be brought in Parliament, he said that all illegal immigrants will be thrown out of the country.

Accusing Banerjee of stopping the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme in the state and depriving millions of poor people of benefits of upto Rs five lakhs, the prime minister said "It is an example of sick mentality."